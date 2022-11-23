PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football teams from across Southern New England are taking the field Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry games.
In this year’s Thanksgiving Day Blitz, Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from across the region.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Toll Gate
|Pilgrim
|Burrillville
|Ponaganset
|Cranston West
|Cranston East
|North Kingstown
|South Kingstown
|Barrington
|Mount Hope
|Coventry
|West Warwick
|North Providence
|Smithfield
|Chariho
|East Greenwich
|La Salle
|East Providence
|Middletown
|Portsmouth
|Woonsocket
|Cumberland
|Tiverton
|Rogers
|Westerly
|Stonington
Massachusetts
|Away
|Home
|Dartmouth
|Fairhaven
|Dighton Rehoboth
|Seekonk
|Bishop Stang
|Bishop Feehan
|Attleboro
|North Attleboro
|Milford
|Taunton
|Somerset Berkley
|Case
|Diman RVT
|Greater New Bedford RVT
|Durfee
|New Bedford
Several Rhode Island teams played their Thanksgiving games Wednesday night:
|Away
|Home
|Classical/Mount Pleasant – 6
|Central/Hope – 30
|Davies – 25
|Juanita Sanchez – 0
|EWG/Prout – 32
|Narragansett – 54
|Central Falls/BVP/AF – 12
|Lincoln – 41
|Moses Brown – 7
|St. Raphael – 34
Tolman and Shea faced off Tuesday evening, where the Shea Raiders blanked the Tolman Tigers 24-0.
