PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football teams from across Southern New England are taking the field Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry games.

In this year’s Thanksgiving Day Blitz, Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from across the region.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Away Home Toll Gate Pilgrim Burrillville Ponaganset Cranston West Cranston East North Kingstown South Kingstown Barrington Mount Hope Coventry West Warwick North Providence Smithfield Chariho East Greenwich La Salle East Providence Middletown Portsmouth Woonsocket Cumberland Tiverton Rogers Westerly Stonington If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Away Home Dartmouth Fairhaven Dighton Rehoboth Seekonk Bishop Stang Bishop Feehan Attleboro North Attleboro Milford Taunton Somerset Berkley Case Diman RVT Greater New Bedford RVT Durfee New Bedford

Several Rhode Island teams played their Thanksgiving games Wednesday night:

Away Home Classical/Mount Pleasant – 6 Central/Hope – 30 Davies – 25 Juanita Sanchez – 0 EWG/Prout – 32 Narragansett – 54 Central Falls/BVP/AF – 12 Lincoln – 41 Moses Brown – 7 St. Raphael – 34

Tolman and Shea faced off Tuesday evening, where the Shea Raiders blanked the Tolman Tigers 24-0.