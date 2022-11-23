PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football teams from across Southern New England are taking the field Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry games.

In this year’s Thanksgiving Day Blitz, Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from across the region.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHome
Toll GatePilgrim
BurrillvillePonaganset
Cranston WestCranston East
North KingstownSouth Kingstown
BarringtonMount Hope
CoventryWest Warwick
North ProvidenceSmithfield
CharihoEast Greenwich
La SalleEast Providence
MiddletownPortsmouth
WoonsocketCumberland
TivertonRogers
WesterlyStonington
Massachusetts

AwayHome
DartmouthFairhaven
Dighton RehobothSeekonk
Bishop StangBishop Feehan
AttleboroNorth Attleboro
MilfordTaunton
Somerset BerkleyCase
Diman RVTGreater New Bedford RVT
DurfeeNew Bedford
Several Rhode Island teams played their Thanksgiving games Wednesday night:

AwayHome
Classical/Mount Pleasant – 6Central/Hope – 30
Davies – 25Juanita Sanchez – 0
EWG/Prout – 32Narragansett – 54
Central Falls/BVP/AF – 12Lincoln – 41
Moses Brown – 7St. Raphael – 34
Tolman and Shea faced off Tuesday evening, where the Shea Raiders blanked the Tolman Tigers 24-0.

