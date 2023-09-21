WEST WARWIC, R.I. (WPRI) — West Warwick wide receiver Karl Swanson had a game to remember on Thursday night, catching two touchdowns as the Wizards edged Pilgrim by a score of 13-12.
Pilgrim quarterback Dylan Roberts rushed for a touchdown.
by: Sam Knox
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Knox
Posted:
Updated:
WEST WARWIC, R.I. (WPRI) — West Warwick wide receiver Karl Swanson had a game to remember on Thursday night, catching two touchdowns as the Wizards edged Pilgrim by a score of 13-12.
Pilgrim quarterback Dylan Roberts rushed for a touchdown.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now