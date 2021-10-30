St. Ray’s stays undefeated, clinches top seed in DII-B

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Undefeated St. Raphael visited 5-1 Classical on Saturday in what was a battle for the top seed in Division II-B.

Classical struck first with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Dennis to Marquis Buchannan. The Saints offense kicked it into high-gear, Moses Meus and Adre Depina-Grey adding scores for St. Rays.

The Saints stay perfect, beating Classical 37-19.

“We had that abbreviated season in the spring and we went undefeated and to the Super Bowl and took a good beating from a really good veteran Barrington team, so our Motto going into this year is to finish,” said St. Ray’s head coach Mike Sassi. “It’s nice to come in first, that’s great, but that’s not really what we’re in it for this year.”