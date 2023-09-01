PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Raphael shut out Shea 18-0 in an Injury Fund matchup Friday night.
The Saints open their season next Friday at Tolman. Shea hosts Moses Brown on Thursday.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Raphael shut out Shea 18-0 in an Injury Fund matchup Friday night.
The Saints open their season next Friday at Tolman. Shea hosts Moses Brown on Thursday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now