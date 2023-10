(WPRI) — Smithfield’s football team came away with a win over Central Falls at Macomber Stadium on Thursday night by a score of 10-6.

After a scoreless first half, the Sentinels were able to kick a field goal, and then Chukwuemeka Ezeama added a touchdown run to make it a 10-0 game. Later in the second half, Central Falls got on the board courtesy of a Sha-Dean Lovett touchdown run.

Smithfield improves to 3-2 in D4 play.