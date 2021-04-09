‘She’s a role model’: Daughter of former Patriot becomes first female kicker in La Salle history

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Last spring, La Salle Academy sophomore Teresa Andruzzi traded in her soccer ball for a football.

She tells 12 News she didn’t care that she would be playing a male-dominated sport, adding that all she wanted was a fair shot.

“If you want to do it, go for it,” she said. “Don’t let anyone else tell you you can’t do the sport because it’s not socially normal.”

Geoff Marcone, head coach of La Salle’s varsity football team, said her addition to the program has been a blessing.

“We were excited because it never happened before,” he said, adding that Andruzzi is the first female to ever play for the Rams. “She came to all the workouts and she’s slowly developed into a very good kicker.”

Andruzzi said she’ll never forget her first conversation with Marcone.

“He said, ‘I’m going to treat you the way I would want my daughter to be treated. I’m going to treat you like everyone else,'” she recalled.

Since then, she said Marcone has kept his promise.

“I tell the guys on the team that I treat them like my sons, and I tell her treat like my daughter and she’s stepped up and done a nice job,” Marcone said.

Former La Salle standout Herlin Perry, the head coach of the junior varsity football team, works with Andruzzi on a daily basis.

“When I first heard that she was going to be kicking, I was a little skeptical,” he admitted.

During her debut, Andruzzi kicked for two extra points and made a tackle on kickoff return coverage.

“We kicked the ball off, they fly down there and Teresa makes a tackle and I’m like, ‘she’s ready to go,'” Perry said. “She took it on. We’ve taught her a lot. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication, and she rose to the occasion.”

Andruzzi tells 12 News she was raised by a tough yet supportive family that has a history of success on the gridiron.

Her father, Joe Andruzzi, won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots.

“She’s a role model,” he said. “She’s going to inspire girls in that building and how they can push themselves and prove people wrong.”

Proving people wrong is exactly what Andruzzi’s setting out to do.

“Do the sport that your heart wants to do, not what society wants you to do,” she said.