Several high school football teams sidelined due to COVID cases

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second week in a row, Smithfield High School’s varsity football team will not take to the gridiron after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Smithfield Superintendent Judy Paolucci reported a surge in cases across the district, including the 12 football players who contracted the virus.

“We are still not out of the woods with the football team,” she said. “We’re hoping that this is the storm before the calm.”

Smithfield isn’t the only football team that won’t play this week due to COVID.

The entire Woonsocket High School football team is currently in quarantine after a few players tested positive, according to head coach Charles Bibeault.

This means the highly anticipated matchup against Bishop Hendricken scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) said the matchup between Cranston High School east and South Kingstown High School has also been canceled this week due to COVID.

While RIIL encourages the schools involved to reschedule the canceled game, those that can’t be rescheduled will instead be considered a “no contest,” meaning neither team gets the win.