RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Raynham man was seriously burned while putting out a fire inside his apartment building Friday evening, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Firefighters were called to the Leonard Street apartment around 5 p.m. and learned a 51-year-old resident had put out the flames using a fire extinguisher prior to their arrival, LaCivita said.