CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Hendricken outscored North Kingstown 21-0 in the second half to win the D1 Super Bowl over North Kingstown by a final of 35-7.

Ronjai Francis and Oscar Weah each had two rushing touchdowns while Jeremy Seidi sealed the game with a pick-six.

Brayden Rogers connected with Cooper Berthelot on a 71-yard pass for the Skippers only score of the day.

This title win for the Hawks marks the program’s 18th championship.