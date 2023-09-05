PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Reigning Division III football champion Moses Brown is poised to repeat with key offensive pieces returning, including All-State running back Myles Craddock.

The Quakers knocked off Middletown in the Super Bowl last season, but they are not too concerned with last season. Moses Brown is turning the page and focusing on a new season with this new group, knowing there is a target on its back.

“It’s a new season, new group of guys, new teams. Everyone has gotten better, so you’ve got to leave that behind and work twice as hard as you did last year, because people are going to be coming after you,” Craddock said.

“The seniors left their legacy, now it’s time for this year’s seniors to leave their legacy. It’s almost like they are starting again from the beginning, so that Super Bowl, that championship, is now way in the past,” said head coach Vin Ucci.