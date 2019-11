The North Kingstown Skippers have held up a Super Bowl trophy for three straight years, claiming the Division II title in 2017, and the Division I title the following two years.

North Kingstown scored on their first drive on the game with a three play, 63 yard drive when senior quarterback James Osmanski connected with Shane Kenyon for a 39 yard touchdown. The Falcons cut North Kingstown's lead to 13-7, but the Skippers took control from there.