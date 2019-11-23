Pilgrim hopeful for first championship win in decades

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The undefeated Pilgrim Patriots are setting their sights on the team’s first Division-III Super Bowl victory since 1975 against the Tolman Tigers this Saturday.

“It would mean everything,” Pilgrim senior Ethan Laramee said. “No one ever expected that it would be one of our biggest dreams, not only me but the whole senior class.”

The Tigers are rebounding from an 0-11 mark two season ago and are looking to avenge a 16-14 regular-season loss to Pilgrim.

“We’re going to have to play clean, be tough, tackle that big boy quarterback and their little shifty running back and just do what we need to do,” Tolman Head Coach Jason Delawrence said, also acknowledging that Pilgrim is a great team.

Pilgrim and Tolman are set to face off Saturday at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.

Eyewitness Sports will have complete coverage of all four high school football championship games taking place this weekend.