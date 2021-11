(WPRI) – For most of the state, the high school football regular season is over. State playoffs begin on Friday Nov. 5 for the top four divisions and 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon brought in Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Rueb to talk about the top storylines, favorites and dark horses over the next few weeks.

Rueb does not have Bishop Hendricken winning the state title or Central winning the Division I title.