Piano Man: Tolman’s Devin Ward thrives in the huddle and on the keys

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) ─ It’s hard to miss Tolman lineman Devin Ward. After all, he stands at 6’5″ and weighs 325 pounds.

But when he isn’t crushing his opponents on the line, he finds himself sitting in front of a piano.

Ward started playing the piano at the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket when he was 5 years old. He now attends the Jacqueline Walsh School for the Arts.

“It was something I wasn’t pressured into when I was young. It was something I did for fun,” Ward said.

Ward picked up football just two years ago, and while playing the piano may have been his first love, football may be his ticket to a Division I scholarship.

“Both make me really happy,” he said.