North Kingstown earns third straight Super Bowl victory with win over Cranston West

High School Football

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scoreboard

The North Kingstown Skippers have held up a Super Bowl trophy for three straight years, claiming the Division II title in 2017, and the Division I title the following two years.

North Kingstown scored on their first drive on the game with a three play, 63 yard drive when senior quarterback James Osmanski connected with Shane Kenyon for a 39 yard touchdown. The Falcons cut North Kingstown’s lead to 13-7, but the Skippers took control from there.

North Kingstown defeated Cranston West by a final score of 28-19.

