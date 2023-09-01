CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Moses Brown shut out Cranston East 13-0 in Friday night’s injury fund matchup.
The reigning Division III champion Quakers open their season Thursday night at Shea. East opens its season at Mt. Pleasant next Friday.
by: Taylor Begley
