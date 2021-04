PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The shortened high school football season is coming to a close and if you couldn't make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.

Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello have scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Barrington vs. Westerly.