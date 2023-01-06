PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Friday afternoon is a day St. Ray’s football start Moses Meus will never forget. In the morning, word dropped that he was selected as the 2022 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year. Then in the afternoon, in front of family and friends, the all-state linebacker announced his commitment to play the University of Rhode Island. The four-year starter chose the Rams over finalists Army, Wake Forest and a number of other suitors.

Moses Meus will be staying home and playing his college ball at @RhodyFootball.



Hear from him tonight on why he chose the Rhody Rams. @wpri12 @SRA_Football @SaintRays pic.twitter.com/i50Dnxzi1b — Aniekan Okon 🇳🇬 (@aniekan_okon_) January 6, 2023