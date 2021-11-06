La Salle punches ticket to state championship rematch with Hendricken

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – La Salle and South Kingstown faced off Saturday night in the state semifinals for a chance to advance to the championship game against the reigning champion Bishop Hendricken.

Hendricken defeated North Kingstown Friday night 30-14 in the other semifinal matchup.

The Rams defense set the tone early with a big defensive stop on the goal line. On the ensuing drive, Rams quarterback Dean Varrecchione let it fly to his guy Brady Fisher for an 89-yard touchdown.

The defense continued to do their part. Later in the first quarter, Jamezell Lassiter came up with a big pick-6.

La Salle rolled South Kingstown 42-3, punching a ticket to the championship against Hendricken in a rematch from the spring.

Hendricken has won 10 of the last 11 titles, La Salle has the one other in the stretch. The Rams knocked the Hawks off back in 2017. They’ll look to do it again this year.