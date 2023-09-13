(WPRI) — Friday Night Blitz analyst Eric Rueb released his weekly Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Top 20 poll. The results heading into Week 2 are listed below, with first place votes in parentheses.

Rank Team Points

1. La Salle (4) 118

2. Hendricken (2) 116

3. North Kingstown 106

4. Central 116

5. St. Raphael 95

6. Barrington 86

7. Westerly 77

t-8. Cumberland 63

t-8. Moses Brown 63

10. Woonsocket 58

11. Cranston West 57

12. South Kingstown 48

13. East Providence 44

14. Mount Pleasant 39

15. Middletown 37

16. Lincoln 29

17. Portsmouth 28

18. West Warwick 21

19. Rogers 18

20. Burrillville 14

Also receiving votes: North Providence 9, Coventry 4, Davies 4, Classical 3, Central Falls 2, Narragansett 2, Shea 2, Tolman 1.