(WPRI) — Friday Night Blitz analyst Eric Rueb released his weekly Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Top 20 poll. The results heading into Week 2 are listed below, with first place votes in parentheses.
Rank Team Points
1. La Salle (4) 118
2. Hendricken (2) 116
3. North Kingstown 106
4. Central 116
5. St. Raphael 95
6. Barrington 86
7. Westerly 77
t-8. Cumberland 63
t-8. Moses Brown 63
10. Woonsocket 58
11. Cranston West 57
12. South Kingstown 48
13. East Providence 44
14. Mount Pleasant 39
15. Middletown 37
16. Lincoln 29
17. Portsmouth 28
18. West Warwick 21
19. Rogers 18
20. Burrillville 14
Also receiving votes: North Providence 9, Coventry 4, Davies 4, Classical 3, Central Falls 2, Narragansett 2, Shea 2, Tolman 1.