(WPRI) — Friday Night Blitz analyst Eric Rueb released his weekly Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Top 20 poll. The results heading into Week 2 are listed below, with first place votes in parentheses.

Rank    Team                           Points 

1.         La Salle (4)                 118     

2.         Hendricken (2)            116

3.         North Kingstown        106

4.         Central                        116

5.         St. Raphael                 95

6.         Barrington                   86

7.         Westerly                     77

t-8.       Cumberland                63

t-8.       Moses Brown              63

10.       Woonsocket                58

11.       Cranston West            57

12.       South Kingstown        48

13.       East Providence          44

14.       Mount Pleasant           39

15.       Middletown                37

16.       Lincoln                        29

17.       Portsmouth                  28

18.       West Warwick            21

19.       Rogers                         18

20.       Burrillville                  14

Also receiving votes: North Providence 9, Coventry 4, Davies 4, Classical 3, Central Falls 2, Narragansett 2, Shea 2, Tolman 1.