PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The La Salle football program begins its title defense with a non-league matchup against Holy Trinity on Saturday.

The Rams knocked off juggernaut Bishop Hendricken last season to win their first state championship since 2017, but have lost a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

“We do have a lot of new faces. But you know, our effort, our attitude and our focus every day seems to be getting better. So we’re excited about this year,” said head coach Geoff Marcone.

“We’re not taking anything for granted, even though we won last year. It’s a new season and we’ve just got to keep grinding and doing the best we can,” said senior captain and offensive lineman Kyle Elliott.

“We’re definitely gelling as a family and I feel like we’re going in the right direction in that aspect,” said senior quarterback and captain Jaden Moseley. “I’m just excited to be surrounded by a great group of guys.”

La Salle is one of three Division I programs kicking of its 2023 campaign this Saturday against an out-of-state opponent. The other two are Central and Bishop Hendricken.

La Salle hosts Holy Trinity at 1 p.m. Bishop Hendricken plays Monsignor Farrell at Bryant University at 12 p.m. Central visits Manchester Memorial at 1 p.m.