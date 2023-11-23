BARRINGTON, R.I. — With 50 years of coaching, 22 state titles and 6 hall of fame inductions, it’s safe to say that the Barrington football team had a veteran coach that led them to the championship.

John ‘Sandy’ Gorham has always been a true Rhode Islander. He started his journey in athletics at East Providence High School where he was a standout swimmer and football player. He then transitioned to coaching in 1973 with the Eagles swim team and started his football journey in 1974 with the Eagles freshman team.

He transitioned between the Eagles and East Providence Townies throughout his coaching career and racked up seven Super Bowls, 14 swimming championships and a D2 softball state championship — totaling 22 overall championships.

Gorham added another title to his belt when Barrington beat Cumberland 28-21 to become 2023 Division 2 champions this season.

When we asked what was special about this team, Gorham didn’t mention the 10-1 record or the state championship title, but rather the teams bond.

“Chemistry on a team, if you don’t have it, punches you in the nose,” said Gorham. “But if you do have it, you take it for granted.”

He continued, “They play hard, for each other.”

The Eagles will get a final opportunity to play alongside each other against Mt. Hope on Thanksgiving Day. With the Super Bowl occurring before Thanksgiving Day, these annual games don’t have any effect on records or titles, but according to Gorham, these games are far from meaningless.

“When I played at East Providence, I remember the Thanksgiving Day game as the highlight of the year. It’s fun, it’s a tradition.”

Not only is it a fight for bragging rights, but also the players opportunity to end their seasons off with a win.

“The rivalries are still there and it’s the kids final game. I have 19 seniors this year, this is it for them and they’ve played together for 6-7 years.”