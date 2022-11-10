(WPRI) – In an attempt to avoid rain on Friday night, many area high schools adjusted start times for their state playoff games. Below is the new schedule for this weekend:
R.I. Division 1
Friday 2 p.m. – North Kingstown at La Salle
Friday 2 p.m. – Central at Hendricken
R.I. Division 2
Friday 2 p.m. – Westerly at St. Raphael
Friday 7 p.m. – Cranston West at Portsmouth
R.I. Division 3
Friday 6 p.m. – West Warwick at Middletown
Saturday 1:30 p.m. – Rogers at Moses Brown
R.I. Division 4
Friday 2 p.m. – EWG at Smithfield
Friday 5 p.m. – Davies at Central Falls
Massachusetts Division 2
Friday 5 p.m. – Bishop Feehan at Reading Memorial
Massachusetts Division 3
Friday 6:30 p.m. – Billerica Memorial at North Attleboro