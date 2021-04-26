Hometown Hero: North Attleboro’s Matt Penta

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matt Penta.

The North Attleboro senior rushed for 113 yards with two Touchdowns in the Red Rocketeers 28-7 win over Attleboro in the 100th meeting between the rivals. Penta jumping under center after North’s starting quarterback, Tyler DeMattio, had a cast placed on his injured arm two days before the Centennial matchup.

“Well, he’s played a little bit, but with Tyler, he’s been in a backup role, so we did need him as a second quarterback, because he’s too good of an athlete,” said North Attleboro Head Coach Don Johnson. “He’s been a great free safety fir us over the years, but he was hurt all last year, so this year with Tyler established as a quarterback, we moved him to split end and he’s been a great split end and safety on defense. So, we had to ask him to step back in that role he played as a sophomore, really.”

Matt shared the victory with his brother Jared, one of the Red Rocketeer tri-captains. The brother’s play on the back end of the defense, one of the main reasons the Red Rocketeers were able to finish the year undefeated and bring the Hilda Trophy back home to North. It was also the final chapter in what’s expected to be the final game of Matt’s football career.

“It was fun,” Penta said. “We were both out last year, we missed the whole season last year so this was a good season. It just feels good, team effort. And I’ll remember this forever.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com