High School Football Preview: Burrillville to lean on senior leaders, continue success

(WPRI) – The Burrillville Broncos finished last year’s abbreviated spring season 3-0 and on top of Division I-A. Head Coach Gennaro Ferraro said last season feels like a million years ago and all the focus is on this season.

Ferraro said he believes success starts at the top with his senior leaders and he hopes to see the younger players follow.

“The strength of our team is exactly that… playing as a team. We have great senior leadership with a lot of experience and good underclassmen that are going to support them. We’ve got a lot of growth to go through, but I can’t wait to see it happen,” Ferraro said.