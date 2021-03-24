High school football is back, and so is the Friday Night Blitz

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being delayed for months due to the pandemic, the high school football season gets underway this week.

Week 1 Schedule (subject to change)

Home Away Time Bishop Hendricken Burrillville 6 p.m. Chariho Johnston 6 p.m. Lincoln Moses Brown 6 p.m. East Greenwich Cranston East 6 p.m. Tolman Mount Pleasant 6 p.m. Central Cranston West 6 p.m. N. Smithfield/MSC Tiverton 6:30 p.m. Narragansett Hope 6:30 p.m. Smithfield Toll Gate 7 p.m. Cumberland Shea 7 p.m.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Late last month, the governors of Rhode Island and Massachusetts ruled that due to improving public health data, schools could bring back higher-risk outdoor sports like football.

The R.I. Department of Health released new guidance this week designed to keep student athletes and spectators safe this season. Face coverings are required at all times for all participants and spectators and teams are strongly encouraged to organize players into stable groups, get tested on a weekly basis, and maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible.

Spectators should be limited to two parents or guardians per athlete, along with their underaged siblings.

