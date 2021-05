Bishop Hendricken and La Salle will meet in the state championship game for the eighth time in the last 10 years on Saturday. The Hawks have won nine of the last 10 state titles with the lone exception coming in 2017 when the Rams beat Hendricken.

Unlike previous years, the Super Bowl matchup will be the first time the teams meet during the year. Their regular season game was cancelled due do COVID-19 protocols.