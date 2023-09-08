The North Providence Cougars defeated the Smithfield Sentinels 27-3 at Bryant University Friday.
- Friday Night Blitz 9/8 »
- Scores, schedules and highlights: High School Football »
- Complete coverage on the go: Download the Eyewitness News app »
by: Taylor Begley, Sam Knox, Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley, Sam Knox, Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
The North Providence Cougars defeated the Smithfield Sentinels 27-3 at Bryant University Friday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now