Game of the Week: North Kingstown tops Portsmouth 31-28

The North Kingstown Skippers beat the Portsmouth Patriots 31-28.
Our Game of the Week is a little more than just a football game this week. @NoKingstownHS dedicated its field to athletic director Dick Fossa who passed away last year. @wpri12 #blitz12 pic.twitter.com/BxTZjM4kR5— Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) October 15, 2021
