The North Kingstown Skippers rolled right past the Barrington Eagles to advance in the playoffs, 50-7.

The Skippers will face the La Salle Rams next – which shutout the Cumberland Clippers, 35-0.

Several high school games are on tap for Saturday. Stay in the know with our High School Football Scoreboard.