by: Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley
Posted: Oct 21, 2022 / 10:51 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 21, 2022 / 11:15 PM EDT
The Moses Brown Quakers remained undefeated Friday after defeating the West Warwick Wizards 22-14.
Battle of the unbeatens for our Game of the Week!@MBQuakers def. @WW_Athletics 22-14 🏈 Highlights tonight on the Friday Night Blitz. Plus MB’s line/ST coach Dave Valley is mic’d up! @wpri12 #blitz12 pic.twitter.com/areOGTxGks— Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) October 22, 2022
