The Hendricken Hawks beat the La Salle Rams 10-9 Friday night.

The game was a special matchup as the two rivals came together to honor the late David DeCosta, a proud parent of students at both schools who died earlier this month of brain cancer.

“My father was an amazing man who always put others before himself,” his son Nick DeCosta said. “He loved Hendricken and La Salle … he’s probably so happy that these schools are coming together for once.”