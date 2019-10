In a major upset, the Cranston West Falcons beat the La Salle Rams 34-14.

The win means this year may be the first in a while that the Super Bowl isn’t between Hendricken and La Salle.

Cranston West leads La Salle 19-0 at the half. The Falcons student section is hype@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/KpzKzuPFlz — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) October 26, 2019

