Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Game of the Week: Barrington blanks Rogers 24-0

High School Football

by: 12 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

The Barrington Eagles shut out the Rogers Vikings 24-0.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams