PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is more than halfway over, meaning playoff contention is on the line for many teams.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Cumberland vs. Saint Raphael.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home South Kingstown Barrington East Providence Mount Pleasant Rogers West Warwick Narragansett Pilgrim Middletown Chariho North Smithfield/MSC Tolman La Salle North Kingstown Johnston Mount Hope Saint Raphael Cumberland Bishop Hendricken Cranston West Central Westerly Coventry Lincoln *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Away Home Case Fairhaven Arlington Catholic Bishop Feehan Bourne Seekonk King Phillip Attleboro Franklin Taunton North Attleboro Milford Brockton Dartmouth New Bedford Barnstable Somerset Berkley Apponequet Greater New Bedford RVT New Colony RVT Dighton Rehoboth Old Rochester *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.