PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is more than halfway over, meaning playoff contention is on the line for many teams.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Cumberland vs. Saint Raphael.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHome
South KingstownBarrington
East ProvidenceMount Pleasant
RogersWest Warwick
NarragansettPilgrim
MiddletownChariho
North Smithfield/MSCTolman
La SalleNorth Kingstown
JohnstonMount Hope
Saint RaphaelCumberland
Bishop HendrickenCranston West
CentralWesterly
CoventryLincoln
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

AwayHome
CaseFairhaven
Arlington CatholicBishop Feehan
BourneSeekonk
King PhillipAttleboro
FranklinTaunton
North AttleboroMilford
BrocktonDartmouth
New BedfordBarnstable
Somerset BerkleyApponequet
Greater New Bedford RVTNew Colony RVT
Dighton RehobothOld Rochester
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.