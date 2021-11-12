Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz: Super Bowl berths on the line for many teams as playoffs progress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Friday’s torrential downpours postponed a number of high school football games this week, it didn’t stop some teams from taking to the gridiron anyway.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Cumberland vs. Portsmouth.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime
CumberlandPortsmouth6 p.m.
NarragansettJohnston6 p.m.
SmithfieldEWG/Prout7 p.m.
St. RaphaelWesterly7 p.m.
Several other games are on tap for Saturday:

  • Tolman at Classical – noon
  • Burrillville at Central – 1 p.m.
  • Chariho at Pilgrim – 6 p.m.

North Providence will also face Davies Career & Tech on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 6 p.m.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Providence

