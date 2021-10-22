Friday Night Blitz: Some teams still unbeaten as season starts to wind down

Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is winding down and many teams are making a push for the playoffs, with a few remaining undefeated heading into this week.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12 at 11:15 p.m., Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Ponaganset vs. Davies Career & Tech.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime Code
Mount PleasantSt. Raphael6 p.m.
ScituateJuanita/PCD/Wheeler6 p.m.
LincolnWest Warwick6 p.m.
CumberlandCranston West7 p.m.
Moses BrownMount Hope7 p.m.
WoonsocketPortsmouth7 p.m
BarringtonWesterly7 p.m.
Davies Career & TechPonaganset7 p.m.
RogersTolman7 p.m.
SheaNorth Kingstown7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

AwayHomeTime
FairhavenSeekonk7 p.m.
Bridgewater RaynhamDartmouth7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

