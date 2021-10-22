Friday Night Blitz: Some teams still unbeaten as season starts to wind down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is winding down and many teams are making a push for the playoffs, with a few remaining undefeated heading into this week.
In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12 at 11:15 p.m., Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Ponaganset vs. Davies Career & Tech.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|Mount Pleasant
|St. Raphael
|6 p.m.
|Scituate
|Juanita/PCD/Wheeler
|6 p.m.
|Lincoln
|West Warwick
|6 p.m.
|Cumberland
|Cranston West
|7 p.m.
|Moses Brown
|Mount Hope
|7 p.m.
|Woonsocket
|Portsmouth
|7 p.m
|Barrington
|Westerly
|7 p.m.
|Davies Career & Tech
|Ponaganset
|7 p.m.
|Rogers
|Tolman
|7 p.m.
|Shea
|North Kingstown
|7 p.m.
Massachusetts
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Fairhaven
|Seekonk
|7 p.m.
|Bridgewater Raynham
|Dartmouth
|7 p.m.
Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.
