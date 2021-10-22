Friday Night Blitz: Some teams still unbeaten as season starts to wind down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is winding down and many teams are making a push for the playoffs, with a few remaining undefeated heading into this week.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12 at 11:15 p.m., Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Ponaganset vs. Davies Career & Tech.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Code Mount Pleasant St. Raphael 6 p.m. Scituate Juanita/PCD/Wheeler 6 p.m. Lincoln West Warwick 6 p.m. Cumberland Cranston West 7 p.m. Moses Brown Mount Hope 7 p.m. Woonsocket Portsmouth 7 p.m Barrington Westerly 7 p.m. Davies Career & Tech Ponaganset 7 p.m. Rogers Tolman 7 p.m. Shea North Kingstown 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Fairhaven Seekonk 7 p.m. Bridgewater Raynham Dartmouth 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

