Friday Night Blitz: Several contests canceled due to COVID, weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For a variety of reasons, several games scheduled for Friday night have been canceled or postponed.

For a few teams, positive COVID-19 tests are what has prompted schools to call off the games.

Toll Gate and Pilgrim were scheduled to square-off Friday night, but the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) said the game has been postponed after a player on one of the team’s tested positive. The game has not yet been rescheduled.

The situation is similar for the contest between New Bedford and Attleboro. New Bedford Superintendent Thomas Anderson said earlier this week that several student athletes tested positive, and they were postponing the game out of an abundance of caution.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic League said that game will not be rescheduled and will instead be considered a “no contest,” meaning neither team gets the win.

Coventry and St. Raphael were also supposed to take the field Friday night, but since some of the players are considered close contacts to people who tested positive, the state decided to call it off. It’s unclear when or if that game will be rescheduled.

Some games were postponed for other reasons. Barrington’s game against Taunton has been rescheduled to Saturday at 5 p.m. due to a referee mix up, and Davies Career & Tech’s contest against EWG/Prout was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. because of the weather.

This doesn’t mean Friday night’s slate is a complete wash, however. There are still plenty of key matchups taking place across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Portsmouth vs. Central.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Home Away Time Narragansett Chariho 6 p.m. Lincoln Mount Hope 6 p.m. West Warwick Mount Pleasant 6 p.m. Juanita/PCD/Wheeler Tiverton 6 p.m. East Providence Shea 6:30 p.m. Johnston North Smithfield/MSC 6:30 p.m. Smithfield Hope 7 p.m. Cranston West North Kingstown 7 p.m. East Greenwich Bishop Hendricken 7 p.m. Rogers Westerly 7 p.m. Ponaganset North Providence 7 p.m. Middletown Central Falls/BVP 7 p.m. Portsmouth Central 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time Old Colony Regional Wareham 6:30 p.m. Old Rochester Regional Dartmouth 6:30 p.m. Seekonk Joseph Case 6:30 p.m. Somerset Berkley Durfee 7 p.m. Hanover Dighton-Rehoboth 7 p.m. King Phillip North Attleboro 7 p.m. Middleboro Taunton 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

