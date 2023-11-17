PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Championship weekend is here in Rhode Island high school football with four new champions set to be crowned over the next two days.

In this week’s edition of the Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Taylor Begley and Sam Knox preview all four Rhode Island championship games.

Saturday:

Division II Championship: Cumberland vs. Barrington — 12 p.m.

Division III Championship: Middletown vs. West Warwick — 3 p.m.

Division IV Championship: Davies Career & Tech vs. North Providence — 6 p.m.

Sunday:

State Championship: North Kingstown vs. Bishop Hendricken — 12 p.m.

All four championship games will take place at Cranston Stadium.

