Friday Night Blitz: Remaining teams prepare for Super Bowl showdowns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The unusual spring high school football season will officially end this weekend, when the remaining teams will fight for the top spot in their divisions.

In the season’s last Friday Night Blitz, Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello preview the Super Bowl showdowns and recap highlights from the season.

Here’s a look at the championship games being played this weekend:

Saturday’s matchups:

East Greenwich Central 11 a.m. La Salle Hendricken 3 p.m. Johnston Coventry 7 p.m.

Sunday’s matchups:

Narragansett Ponaganset 3 p.m. St. Raphael Barrington 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the field this weekend, 12 Sports will have you covered with scores, highlights and more.

