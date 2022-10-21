PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The playoff picture for high school football is starting to take shape with just a couple weeks left of the regular season.
In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: West Warwick vs. Moses Brown.
This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Hope
|Scituate
|Bishop Hendricken
|Central
|Cranston East
|Shea
|Toll Gate
|Tolman
|Burrillville
|East Providence
|Moses Brown
|West Warwick
|Johnston
|Pilgrim
|Lincoln
|Middletown
|Classical
|Coventry
|Ponaganset
|Mount Hope
|Barrington
|Portsmouth
|Davies Career and Tech
|Tiverton
|Cumberland
|North Kingstown
|South Kingstown
|La Salle
|Mount Pleasant
|Cranston West
Massachusetts
|Away
|Home
|Fairhaven
|Seekonk
|Plainfield
|Dighton Rehoboth
|Archbishop Williams
|Bishop Stang
|Bishop Fenwick
|Bishop Feehan
|Bourne
|Case
|Old Rochester Regional
|Somerset Berkley
|Attleboro
|Franklin
|North Attleboro
|Taunton
|Dartmouth
|Durfee
Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »
More About Friday Night Blitz:
Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.
The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.
The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.
- Scores, schedules and highlights: High School Football »
- Complete coverage on the go: Download the 12 News app »
Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.