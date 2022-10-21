PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The playoff picture for high school football is starting to take shape with just a couple weeks left of the regular season.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: West Warwick vs. Moses Brown.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHome
HopeScituate
Bishop HendrickenCentral
Cranston EastShea
Toll GateTolman
BurrillvilleEast Providence
Moses BrownWest Warwick
JohnstonPilgrim
LincolnMiddletown
ClassicalCoventry
PonagansetMount Hope
BarringtonPortsmouth
Davies Career and TechTiverton
CumberlandNorth Kingstown
South KingstownLa Salle
Mount PleasantCranston West
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

AwayHome
FairhavenSeekonk
PlainfieldDighton Rehoboth
Archbishop WilliamsBishop Stang
Bishop FenwickBishop Feehan
BourneCase
Old Rochester RegionalSomerset Berkley
AttleboroFranklin
North AttleboroTaunton
DartmouthDurfee
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

