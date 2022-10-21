PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The playoff picture for high school football is starting to take shape with just a couple weeks left of the regular season.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: West Warwick vs. Moses Brown.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Hope Scituate Bishop Hendricken Central Cranston East Shea Toll Gate Tolman Burrillville East Providence Moses Brown West Warwick Johnston Pilgrim Lincoln Middletown Classical Coventry Ponaganset Mount Hope Barrington Portsmouth Davies Career and Tech Tiverton Cumberland North Kingstown South Kingstown La Salle Mount Pleasant Cranston West *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Away Home Fairhaven Seekonk Plainfield Dighton Rehoboth Archbishop Williams Bishop Stang Bishop Fenwick Bishop Feehan Bourne Case Old Rochester Regional Somerset Berkley Attleboro Franklin North Attleboro Taunton Dartmouth Durfee *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.