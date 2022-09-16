PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is back in action with teams across the state returning to the gridiron.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: North Kingstown vs. Bishop Hendricken.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home St. Raphael – 22 East Providence – 29 Woonsocket – 14 South Kingstown – 19 Barrington – 14 Shea – 15 Pilgrim – 24 Mount Hope – 9 North Smithfield/MSC Lincoln Moses Brown Narragansett Cranston East Central Ponaganset West Warwick Classical Middletown Toll Gate Coventry Johnston Rogers Chariho Tolman Cumberland East Greenwich Bishop Hendricken North Kingstown Westerly Portsmouth Scituate Tiverton Catholic Memorial La Salle *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Away Home Attleboro Bishop Feehan Seekonk Diman West Bridgewater Fairhaven Southeastern Case North Attleboro Mansfield New Bedford Mddleboro *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.