Friday Night Blitz: Quest for state title begins across Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football playoffs are officially underway, with teams now fighting to keep their seasons alive.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week:

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Code North Kingstown Hendricken East Providence Central Shea Portsmouth Moses Brown St. Raphael Westerly Barrington Tolman Mount Pleasant Central Falls/BVP Narragansett Toll Gate Pilgrim North Smithfield Chariho Middletown Johnston Smithfield Juanita/PCD/Wheeler Scituate North Providence West Warwick Cranston East *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Code Reading Memorial Bishop Feehan Plymouth North North Attleboro Taunton St. Johns Shrewsbury N/A Dartmouth Milton N/A Fairhaven North Reading N/A Seekonk Stoneham N/A *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several other games are on tap for Saturday:

Coventry at Classical – noon

South Kingstown at La Salle – 6 p.m.

East Greenwich at Cumberland – 6 p.m.

Woonsocket is also scheduled to square off with Burrillville on Sunday at noon.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.