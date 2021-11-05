Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Friday Night Blitz: Quest for state title begins across Southern New England

High School Football

by: 12 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football playoffs are officially underway, with teams now fighting to keep their seasons alive.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week:

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime Code
North KingstownHendricken
East ProvidenceCentral
SheaPortsmouth
Moses BrownSt. Raphael
WesterlyBarrington
TolmanMount Pleasant
Central Falls/BVPNarragansett
Toll GatePilgrim
North SmithfieldChariho
MiddletownJohnston
SmithfieldJuanita/PCD/Wheeler
ScituateNorth Providence
West WarwickCranston East
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

AwayHomeTime Code
Reading MemorialBishop Feehan
Plymouth NorthNorth Attleboro
TauntonSt. Johns ShrewsburyN/A
DartmouthMiltonN/A
FairhavenNorth ReadingN/A
SeekonkStonehamN/A
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several other games are on tap for Saturday:

  • Coventry at Classical – noon
  • South Kingstown at La Salle – 6 p.m.
  • East Greenwich at Cumberland – 6 p.m.

Woonsocket is also scheduled to square off with Burrillville on Sunday at noon.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: 11/5/2021: Shawn Selleck, Providence City Clerk

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community