Friday Night Blitz preview: Semifinal showdowns in Divisions I, III, IV

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Hendricken and Portsmouth will square off for the state title on Saturday but first, the remaining playoff teams will do battle Friday night.

In Division I, La Salle will travel to North Kingstown for a semifinal showdown which also happens to be our Game of the Week. The two teams outscored their opponents in the first round by a combined 85-7.

On the other side of the D-I bracket, Cranston West will look to continue their success at home and take care of Central.

Also on Friday, Narragansett will visit undefeated Pilgrim in the Division III semis while Tolman hosts Chariho.

The Division IV bracket features North Smithfield trying to finish a perfect season against Ponaganset as well as a battle between two 6-3 teams: Toll Gate and Tiverton. Earlier this year, North Smithfield defeated Ponaganset 22-7 on the road and Toll Gate lost big to Tiverton by a score of 45-16.

Both of the Division II semifinal games will be played on Saturday.

Heading to a game tonight?

The Friday Night Blitz airs at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and in the Eyewitness News app.

