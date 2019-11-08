Friday Night Blitz preview: Playoffs get underway in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year: High school football playoff time in Rhode Island, that is.

While the winners of Division IA and IB – undefeated Hendricken and 6-2 Portsmouth – will have to wait a week to duke it out for the state title, the consolation bracket quarterfinals get underway Friday night.

The first game in Division I pits 5-2 La Salle against 4-3 Cumberland, then 2-5 Barrington will look to shake off their sub-par season and take down 6-1 North Kingstown.

Cranston West, who finished the season atop Division I-B but was kept out of the Super Bowl by a loss to Portsmouth, will host 2-5 East Providence. Rounding out the Division I bracket will be 3-4 Central traveling to Pawtucket to take on 4-3 Shea.

Meanwhile, the Division II bracket has undefeated East Greenwich looking to keep rolling as they host 3-3 Middletown and 4-2 Westerly has a date with a streaking Woonsocket team that’s won four straight games.

Lincoln (5-2) and Mount Pleasant (3-3) will both try to keep their seasons alive Friday night and the final matchup in Division II – Burrillville vs. Rogers – is scheduled to kick off at noon Saturday.

Heading to a game tonight? Remember to post a photo or video with #Blitz12.

Here’s the slate of games that will be featured on this week’s Friday Night Blitz:

Cumberland at La Salle

Central at Shea

East Providence at Cranston West

Middletown at East Greenwich

Mount Pleasant at Lincoln

Barrington at North Kingstown

Woonsocket at Westerly

Scituate at N. Smithfield/MSC

EWG/Prout at Toll Gate

Narragansett at Chariho

Smithfield at Tolman

Mt. Hope at Classical

Juanita/PCD/Wheeler at Pilgrim

Dartmouth at Dighton-Rehoboth

The Friday Night Blitz airs at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and in the Eyewitness News app.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.