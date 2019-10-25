Friday Night Blitz preview: Big-time matchups in D-I this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The playoff picture is starting to take shape in Rhode Island high school football but some divisional matchups featuring the state’s top programs could shake up the standings.

Our Game of the Week takes us to Providence as 4-1 Cranston West visits 4-1 La Salle in a battle atop Division I-B. Also in the mix is 4-1 Portsmouth, who hosts 1-4 South Kingstown Saturday afternoon.

In Division I-A, Bishop Hendricken will try to remain perfect as they travel to Pierce Field to take on 2-3 East Providence. The Townies are looking to stay relevant behind 4-1 North Kingstown and 4-1 Shea, who’ll go head-to-head Friday night in Pawtucket.

Right across the river, 2-3 St. Raphael and 2-3 Central will look to climb to .500 and stay in the playoff hunt.

In Division II-A, 4-1 Lincoln will square off with 3-2 Rogers as they both seek to keep up with 5-0 East Greenwich, who’s got 1-5 West Warwick this week.

Meanwhile, 3-1 Chariho will attempt to hand 5-0 Pilgrim their first loss in Division III. At 4-0, Narragansett is nipping at the Patriots’ heels and they’ll have a chance to continue doing so in a clash with 1-3 North Providence.

Heading to a game tonight? Remember to post a photo or video with #Blitz12.

Full slate of games that will be featured on this week’s Friday Night Blitz:

Cranston West at La Salle

Bishop Hendricken at East Providence

North Kingstown at Shea

Cumberland at Cranston East

Central at St. Raphael

Middletown at Mt. Hope

West Warwick at East Greenwich

Chariho at Pilgrim

Lincoln at Rogers

Narragansett at North Providence

Johnston at Mount Pleasant

Hope at North Smithfield

Bishop Stang at Dartmouth

Fairhaven at Dighton Rehoboth

The Friday Night Blitz airs at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and in the Eyewitness News app.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.