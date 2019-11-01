Friday Night Blitz preview: Battle of the undefeated atop Division III

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As we get closer to the high school football playoffs, each game becomes increasingly important. This week, a number of divisional matchups could impact the seeding.

Our game of the week has undefeated Narragansett hosting undefeated Pilgrim in a battle for the top spot in Division III.

In Division I-A, 6-0 Bishop Hendricken will look to continue their march toward another perfect season as they take on 4-2 Shea at home. Sandwiched between them in the standings is 5-1 North Kingstown, who on Friday faces winless Cranston East.

Also at 5-1, Cranston West will try to hold on to the top spot in Division I-B with East Providence coming to town. Sitting alongside the Falcons is 5-1 Portsmouth, who plays on Saturday against 0-6 Moses Brown.

Meanwhile, 4-2 La Salle will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Cranston West and remain in the playoff hunt when they host 3-4 Barrington.

In Division IV, 4-2 Ponaganset has a chance to make up ground on undefeated and division-leading North Smithfield.

Heading to a game tonight? Remember to post a photo or video with #Blitz12.

Here’s the slate of games that will be featured on this week’s Friday Night Blitz:

Pilgrim at Narragansett

Shea at Bishop Hendricken

Cranston East at North Kingstown

St. Raphael at Cumberland

East Providence at Cranston West

Barrington at La Salle

Coventry at Lincoln

East Greenwich at Johnston

West Warwick at Classical

Tolman at North Providence

Davies at Toll Gate

Hanover at Somerset-Berkley

Seekonk at Case

The Friday Night Blitz airs at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and in the Eyewitness News app.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.