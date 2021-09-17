Friday Night Blitz: Potential super bowl previews headline week 2

Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is back in full swing with dozens of teams across the region going head-to-head on the gridiron.

Tune in at 11:15 p.m. to WPRI 12 for this week’s Friday Night Blitz, or watch it live right here on WPRI.com.

12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the game of the week: Westerly vs. St. Raphael.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

HomeAwayTime
BarringtonMoses Brown6 p.m.
LincolnRogers6 p.m.
SheaCranston West6 p.m.
South KingstownPortsmouth6 p.m.
West WarwickTolman6:30 p.m.
JohnstonToll Gate6:30 p.m.
CumberlandEast Greenwich7 p.m.
CoventryMount Pleasant7 p.m.
SmithfieldNorth Providence7 p.m.
PilgrimMiddletown7 p.m.
WesterlySt. Raphael7 p.m.
HendrickenCranston East7 p.m.
North KingstownBurrillville7 p.m.
CharihoNorth Smithfield/MSC7 p.m.
Catholic MemorialLa Salle7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

HomeAwayTime
Bishop FeehanAttleboro6 p.m.
SeekonkSharon6:30 p.m.
BourneDiman Regional6:30 p.m.
DurfeeTaunton7 p.m.
North AttleboroMansfield7 p.m.
Bishop StangOld Rochester7 p.m.
Joseph CaseCarver7 p.m.
Plymouth SouthDighton-Rehoboth7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

