Friday Night Blitz: Potential super bowl previews headline week 2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is back in full swing with dozens of teams across the region going head-to-head on the gridiron.

12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the game of the week: Westerly vs. St. Raphael.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Home Away Time Barrington Moses Brown 6 p.m. Lincoln Rogers 6 p.m. Shea Cranston West 6 p.m. South Kingstown Portsmouth 6 p.m. West Warwick Tolman 6:30 p.m. Johnston Toll Gate 6:30 p.m. Cumberland East Greenwich 7 p.m. Coventry Mount Pleasant 7 p.m. Smithfield North Providence 7 p.m. Pilgrim Middletown 7 p.m. Westerly St. Raphael 7 p.m. Hendricken Cranston East 7 p.m. North Kingstown Burrillville 7 p.m. Chariho North Smithfield/MSC 7 p.m. Catholic Memorial La Salle 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time Bishop Feehan Attleboro 6 p.m. Seekonk Sharon 6:30 p.m. Bourne Diman Regional 6:30 p.m. Durfee Taunton 7 p.m. North Attleboro Mansfield 7 p.m. Bishop Stang Old Rochester 7 p.m. Joseph Case Carver 7 p.m. Plymouth South Dighton-Rehoboth 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

