Friday Night Blitz: Potential super bowl previews headline week 2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is back in full swing with dozens of teams across the region going head-to-head on the gridiron.
12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the game of the week: Westerly vs. St. Raphael.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Home
|Away
|Time
|Barrington
|Moses Brown
|6 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Rogers
|6 p.m.
|Shea
|Cranston West
|6 p.m.
|South Kingstown
|Portsmouth
|6 p.m.
|West Warwick
|Tolman
|6:30 p.m.
|Johnston
|Toll Gate
|6:30 p.m.
|Cumberland
|East Greenwich
|7 p.m.
|Coventry
|Mount Pleasant
|7 p.m.
|Smithfield
|North Providence
|7 p.m.
|Pilgrim
|Middletown
|7 p.m.
|Westerly
|St. Raphael
|7 p.m.
|Hendricken
|Cranston East
|7 p.m.
|North Kingstown
|Burrillville
|7 p.m.
|Chariho
|North Smithfield/MSC
|7 p.m.
|Catholic Memorial
|La Salle
|7 p.m.
Massachusetts
|Home
|Away
|Time
|Bishop Feehan
|Attleboro
|6 p.m.
|Seekonk
|Sharon
|6:30 p.m.
|Bourne
|Diman Regional
|6:30 p.m.
|Durfee
|Taunton
|7 p.m.
|North Attleboro
|Mansfield
|7 p.m.
|Bishop Stang
|Old Rochester
|7 p.m.
|Joseph Case
|Carver
|7 p.m.
|Plymouth South
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|7 p.m.
Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.
