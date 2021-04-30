Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Friday Night Blitz: Playoffs getting underway after shortened spring season

High School Football

by: 12 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The shortened high school football season is over, and teams are now shifting their focus to the playoffs.

If you can’t make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.

Join us for the Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will have scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Portsmouth vs. La Salle.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

HomeAwayTime
PortsmouthLa Salle7 p.m.
CentralCumberland6 p.m.
TolmanBarrington6 p.m.
WesterlySt. Raphael6 p.m.
North SmithfieldCoventry6 p.m.
ClassicalJohnston6 p.m.
Toll GateNarragansett6:30 p.m.
CaseFairhaven7 p.m.
SeekonkBourne6:30 p.m.
PilgrimMount Hope6:30 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/23/21: Sid Wardell & Ricardo Pitts Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams