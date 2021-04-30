Friday Night Blitz: Playoffs getting underway after shortened spring season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The shortened high school football season is over, and teams are now shifting their focus to the playoffs.

If you can’t make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.

Join us for the Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will have scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Portsmouth vs. La Salle.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Home Away Time Portsmouth La Salle 7 p.m. Central Cumberland 6 p.m. Tolman Barrington 6 p.m. Westerly St. Raphael 6 p.m. North Smithfield Coventry 6 p.m. Classical Johnston 6 p.m. Toll Gate Narragansett 6:30 p.m. Case Fairhaven 7 p.m. Seekonk Bourne 6:30 p.m. Pilgrim Mount Hope 6:30 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.