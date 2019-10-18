Friday Night Blitz preview: Playoff push starting to heat up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the weather starting to get colder, it can only mean one thing: The playoff push is beginning to heat up in high school football.

This Friday’s game of the week features two teams battling for supremacy in Division II. Undefeated East Greenwich will be traveling to Lincoln to take on the 4-1 Lions.

In Division I-A, Bishop Hendricken (5-0) will look to remain perfect as they host a struggling Cranston East team looking to turn it around after a slow start.

La Salle will be visiting Portsmouth as the two 3-1 squads look to keep pace with Cranston West atop Division I-B.

Cranston West will try to hold on to their division lead with the 2-3 Barrington Eagles coming to town.

North Kingstown, the #2 team in the state media poll, will host St. Raphael, a team still battling for a playoff spot.

Full slate of games that will be featured on this week’s Friday Night Blitz:

Lincoln vs. East Greenwich

Middletown vs. Coventry

Pilgrim vs. North Providence

Toll Gate vs. Hope

Mount Hope vs. West Warwick

Hendricken vs. Cranston East

Cumberland vs. South Kingstown

Cranston West vs. Barrington

Tolman vs. Central Falls

North Kingstown vs. St. Raphael

Portsmouth vs. La Salle

Scituate vs. Davies Career and Tech

Rogers vs. Classical

GNB Voke vs. Dighton-Rehoboth

Canton vs. Attleboro

The Friday Night Blitz airs at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com and in the Eyewitness News app.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.